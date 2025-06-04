Dallas flooding leaves at least 1 dead as vehicles get trapped in rapidly rising water

DALLAS – At least one person was killed in Dallas early Wednesday morning when flooding from torrential rain covered roads in rapidly rising water.

Dallas Fire-Rescue told FOX Weather that units were dispatched to Park Central Drive after receiving a 911 call from someone reporting that their vehicle was stuck in high water under the Interstate 635 bridge just after midnight local time.

Dallas Fire-Rescue, along with units from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas Fire-Rescue Swift Water Rescue team, responded to the location and said they saw two vehicles that were submerged due to the rapidly rising water levels.

Officials said two people were seen escaping one of the vehicles, but crews needed to wait for flash flooding to subside to see if anyone was in the second vehicle.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said that when first responders were eventually able to search the second vehicle, they found an adult man still inside, and he was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available.