The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 2 hurricanes causing trouble this weekend

Hurricane Tammy bringing nasty conditions to Caribbean

Many islands in the Caribbean are experiencing stormy weather Saturday as Hurricane Tammy churns just offshore of the Leeward Islands. While the storm doesn’t appear destined for a landfall, its impacts will be felt in several places.

Hurricane Norma to pound Cabo San Lucas

One of the most popular tourist towns in Mexico will be dealing with Hurricane Norma on Saturday. While the storm has weakened from its monstrous status earlier this week, its sights are set on Cabo San Lucas.

Orionid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend

One of the best meteor showers of the year is peaking this weekend. The Orionids are the result of Earth passing through the dust left behind by Halley’s Comet. Some of the country will have great viewing conditions, while other places will be covered by clouds.

