The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Damage reported in Florida from apparent tornadoes

It's Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Florida faces risk of tornadoes for 2nd day after damage reported in Tampa Bay area

A tropical disturbance, which has brought beneficial rain to the drought-stricken Southeast U.S., is fueling the threat of tornadoes in Florida for the second day in a row. The highest risk area includes places such as Tampa, Orlando and Gainesville. There’s also a risk of damaging wind with any severe thunderstorms that develop.

In the Tampa Bay area, Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to apparent tornado damage to two homes in North Clearwater Beach early Thursday morning. No injuries were reported in the area.

Severe storms likely in central US

A cross-country storm is targeting the nation’s heartland with severe storms, which could produce hail, damaging wind and tornadoes. The highest risk of severe weather is in a swath that stretches from Nebraska to Kansas. It also includes western parts of Iowa and Missouri.

The severe weather outlook for the central U.S. on Oct. 12, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Active Atlantic continues churning out storms

Sean weakened to a tropical depression overnight, but the former tropical storm has been joined by a new disturbance in the eastern Atlantic as part of a tropical traffic jam in the making. Neither Sean nor the disturbance, which has been dubbed Invest 94L, appear to be a threat to land at this time.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



