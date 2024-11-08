The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rafael gains strength as blizzard conditions paralyze Southwest

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Hurricane Rafael strengthens in Gulf of Mexico after knocking out power to millions in Cuba

Powerful Hurricane Rafael has strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico after slamming into Cuba as a major hurricane on Wednesday and continues to crawl westward slowly.

Rafael is currently a Category 3 hurricane with some fluctuations in intensity possible on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. By the evening, a steady weakening trend is forecast and should continue through the weekend.

More than 100 homes destroyed amid explosive Southern California wildfires

Firefighters have begun to get a handle on an explosive wildfire that has now destroyed more than 100 homes in Southern California.

Powerful Santa Ana winds near Los Angeles are fueling some of the most significant wildfire threats in years across the area. The relentless 50-70 mph wind gusts have created a perfect storm of conditions, leading to rapid fire spread and widespread evacuations.

Blizzard Warning issued as potentially historic winter storm slams New Mexico, Colorado

A potentially historic winter storm is dumping snow on New Mexico and Colorado .

The FOX Forecast Center reports that the storm will pummel the mountains of New Mexico with extreme snow not seen in November in years.

It's expected to cause impossible travel conditions along Interstate 25 and Interstate 40 in New Mexico heading into Saturday.

Watch: Rafael's whipping winds topple stadium floodlights in Cuba

Hurricane Rafael slammed into Cuba on Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 storm , and new images are emerging that give a glimpse into the damage it caused when it swept across the island nation on a path into the Gulf of Mexico .

A video recorded in the city of Artemisa, southwest of Havana, shows Rafael ’s relentless winds whipping through a baseball stadium as the hurricane barreled across the region.

