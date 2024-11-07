Thanksgiving by the numbers: Where does the food come from? How much do farmers earn?

Nearly 300 million Americans celebrate Thanksgiving every fourth Thursday of November with classics such as Turkey, stuffing and cranberries, but did you ever wonder where all the staples come from?

According to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Minnesota annually harvests the most turkeys, while Wisconsin is the top cranberry-producing state.

American tastes evolve over time, and menu items that were once popular may be replaced by options that feel more trendy or cheaper in some circumstances.

A family’s Thanksgiving feast typically runs between $40 and $70, with factors such as the weather, inflation and diseases playing a role in the availability and cost of products.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the most popular menu items for the holiday.

HOW WEATHER AFFECTS YOUR THANKSGIVING MENU

Turkey production

The United States produces more turkeys than any other country in the world, with more than 6 billion pounds harvested every year.

States such as Minnesota, North Carolina, Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri, Virginia, Iowa and California account for most of the production.

The USDA estimated that the value of turkeys produced around the country in 2023 was $6.57 billion.

According to agriculture experts, the climate largely does not play a role in production, but drought conditions can impact corn and associated feed costs of the animals.

According to the National Turkey Federation, farmers export more than 10% of production to international markets, with Mexico being the largest importer of poultry.

The protein’s popularity has generally decreased in the U.S., with only around 90% of households telling surveys that they planned to serve it around Thanksgiving.

Younger consumers and those who are more health conscious are said to be shifting towards alternative proteins and plant-based products.

HOW WEATHER PLAYS AN IMPORTANT ROLE FOR THE NATION’S CRANBERRY CROPS

Cranberry production

In addition to turkey production, the U.S. is also the leading producer of cranberries.

According to data from the USDA, states such as Wisconsin, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington produce nearly the entire harvest.

The Badger State annually produces more than half of the nation’s crop and are grown in what are often called bogs.

These low-lying areas make it easier for farmers to conduct what is called ‘wet harvesting,’ where the marshes are flooded, and the berries float to the top.

Overall, the crops are considered to be relatively hardy but can be impacted by droughts during the growing season.

According to experts, a drought can lead to everything from delayed harvests to shriveled-up berries.

The USDA reports the country’s production is on a steady trend but is highly seasonal, with most products used for juice.

WHAT DAY STATISTICALLY HAS THE BEST WEATHER FOR THANKSGIVING TRAVEL?

Sweet potato production

Unlike turkeys and cranberries, the U.S. is not the largest producer of sweet potatoes in the world but annually ranks in the top ten.

According to the USDA, California, Mississippi and Louisiana are all notable producers of potatoes, but North Carolina leads the way annually, producing more than 60% of the country’s crop.

According to farmers, the potatoes prefer long, hot summers, but their production can be interrupted when moisture levels are high.

Due to their health benefits such as Vitamins C and A, sweet potatoes have increased in popularity and are not just a seasonal product.

Hurricanes such as Florence, Matthew and Floyd have significantly impacted agricultural production, which is centered in the eastern half of the Tar Heel State.

According to the State of North Carolina, nearly half of all crops, which consisted of cotton, soybeans, sweet potatoes and soybeans, were lost during flooding from Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

Despite gusty winds and heavy rains from Helene during the 2024 hurricane season, the greatest impacted areas were outside of the coastal plains, sparing many farmers the brunt of the storm.

WHAT SEASON DO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES GROW IN?

Green bean production

Similar to turkeys and cranberries, Wisconsin is the nation’s leading producer of green beans, with more than 600 million pounds of the snap beans produced annually.

States such as Michigan, Illinois, Florida, New York and Oregon are also large producers of vegetables, according to the USDA.

Green beans are considered by agricultural experts to be one of the most popular vegetables to grow in the garden and can be grown throughout the Lower 48.

According to the University of Georgia’s agricultural extension, green beans grow best when air temperatures range from 65 °F to 85 °F and soil temperatures are at least 55 °F.

There is a threshold for temperatures being too warm - generally, anything above 85 °F can lead to wilting and slow crop production.

HOW ‘CORN SWEAT’ IS MAKING THE MIDWEST’S SUMMER FEEL EVEN HOTTER

Corn production

The country is annually the world’s largest producer of corn, with Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska leading the way in production.

Variations of drought-resistant seeds have helped lead to record-breaking harvests in recent years.

During a banner year, farmers usually produce more than 350 million metric tons of corn.

Farming is highly dependent on climate forecasts, which can serve as a guide to when the planting season starts.

Studies show when corn is planted in late April or early May, it can lead to maximum yields, but planting is dependent on the last freeze date. Colder springs can delay the start of harvesting, which leads to less production.

Additionally, corn is highly susceptible to drought, and a lack of water can lead to lower yields and smaller kernels.

According to the USDA, most corn is used for energy production and livestock feed, such as turkeys.

How much do farmers typically earn off a Thanksgiving feast?

Farmers only receive a small percentage of what consumers spend in the grocery store, according to data from the USDA and the National Farmers Union.

In 2023, growers earned between 2-13% on most popular items, despite rising prices in grocery stores on holiday staples.

The NFU estimated that a farmer’s take home share on a 11-pound turkey was only 66 cents while cranberries earned a farmer around 29 cents.

The union attributed the apparent disparities in earnings to decades of mergers and acquisitions in the agriculture and food supply industries.

The organization has called for more vigorous enforcement and increased transparency regarding prices to ensure that consumers know where their dollars are going every time they visit the grocery store.

The National Retail Federation says that the late fall and winter months are typically the busiest for stores, with activity leveling off after the new year.