Weekend Weather Update from FOX Weather: Alvin remnants may soak Desert Southwest

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Tropical Storm Alvin remnants could spread unusual pre-monsoonal rains into Desert Southwest

Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Alvin will help increase humidity levels and eventually rain chances for cities such as Phoenix and Yuma, and potentially as far west as Las Vegas and Palm Springs, California.

Forecast models generally expect less than 0.25 inches of rainfall across southeast California, while parts of Arizona could see totals closer to half an inch.

Meanwhile, the NHC is now increasing the odds of tropical development for another potential disturbance off the western Mexico coast near where Alvin was born.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires brings unhealthy to hazardous air quality to Dakotas, Upper Midwest

Extreme wildfires burning in Canada and prompting evacuations are now impacting the U.S. , as the smoke drifts southward into areas of Minnesota and Wisconsin in the Upper Midwest.

The thickest smoke was smothering the Dakotas early Saturday morning. Air quality was listed as "hazardous" – the worst level on the air quality scale – in Minot , North Dakota , and was in the "very unhealthy" category across Bismarck , according to AirNow.gov .

Saharan dust to degrade air quality over the Southeast?

Speaking of poor air quality, forecasters are keeping a close eye on a significant plume of Saharan dust that is making its way off of Africa and through the Atlantic for the possibility that it could reach parts of the U.S. late next week.

If the current plume maintains its density, it could bring hazy skies and colorful sunrises to Florida and cut down on thunderstorm activity.

Emergency officials abuzz with activity after 250 million bees unleashed in semi crash

Emergency officials have been busy as...well, you know, cleaning up after a commercial truck carrying 70,000 pounds of bee hives crashed in northern Washington , unleashing 250 million bees on first responders.

A massive response of deputies, public works officials and several bee experts were called to the scene. "250 million bees are now loose," Whatcom County Sheriff's deputies posted on Facebook. "AVOID THE AREA due to the potential of bee escape and swarming."

