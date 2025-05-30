Search
Published

Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Alvin starts to weaken, heat wave bakes millions in West

Top weather news for Friday, May 30, 2025: Tropical Storm Alvin begins to unravel as new area to watch forms. Meanwhile, a tornado critically injures an 18-year-old in Georgia and millions will roast under triple digit heat in the West.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: May 30, 2025

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Friday, May 30, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Storm Alvin peaks with 60 mph winds as new area to watch forms in Eastern Pacific

Tropical Storm Alvin is unraveling quickly as it churns large swells towards portions of western mainland Mexico and the Baja California Peninsula, bringing an increased risk of life-threatening rip currents.

The FOX Forecast Center said land impacts are expected to be minimal as it treks over much cooler water and encounters hostile winds aloft.

Alvin's winds peaked at 60 mph Friday morning after forming in the Eastern Pacific south of Mexico the day prior, after becoming the first named storm of the 2025 hurricane season. Maximum sustained winds have since decreased to near 50 mph. 

Tornado rips through Georgia neighborhood, critically injuring 18-year-old

A Georgia community is reeling after a tornado touched down in Henry County on Thursday. The twister tore through several homes and left an 18-year-old critically injured at a hospital, according to county police.

The twister touched down just before 4 p.m. local time outside the city of Locust Grove, about 40 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Las Vegas sizzles in pre-summer heat wave that's baking millions across West

A blistering heat wave is driving temperatures into the triple digits this week across a vast region of the western U.S., serving as a stark reminder that meteorological summer is just days away.

Nearly 20 million residents are under heat alerts stretching from the Desert Southwest to the Pacific Northwest. The hottest locations are expected to see temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees.

Watch: 20-foot shark spotted in Rhode Island pond, leaving onlookers stunned

A 20-foot shark sighting in a New England pond sent ripples of panic and excitement across the popular summer tourist destination on Memorial Day.

Many initially believed a massive great white shark had ventured into the calm waters of the Great Salt Pond on Block Island, Rhode Island. However, marine experts have since identified the behemoth as a much less menacing, albeit still enormous, basking shark weighing thousands of pounds.

