The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather continues march through Southeast





It's Saturday, March 9, 2024, and National Meatball Day. Not a fan of meatballs? It also happens to be National Get Over It Day.

Severe weather continues to sweep across the Southeast

A potent storm system that has brought days of severe weather across the Gulf Coast is taking a final sweep across the Southeast Saturday before finally heading out to sea. A Tornado Watch covers much of the Florida Panhandle, parts of southeastern Alabama and a swath of southern Georgia into early Saturday afternoon, but the threat for severe thunderstorms stretches into the Carolinas.

The severe weather outlook for Friday.

Yet another soggy forecast for the Northeast

It’s shaping up to be a gloomy weekend in the Northeast as another storm system pushes into the region, bringing with it rain, wind and some snow that could make for some miserable early St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

But unlike the last two storms, there will be cold air in place across northern New England. As much as 6-plus inches of snow is becoming increasingly likely across the higher elevations of northern New York , Vermont , New Hampshire and northern Maine .

The forecast for the Northeast this weekend.

Missing: One hour.

Daylight saving time ends tonight at 2 a.m. Don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed, unless it's connected to the internet or cellular service, then it should automatically adjust.

Of course, if you live in Hawaii or much of Arizona, you can ignore all the advice as those states do not observe daylight saving time. In that case, enjoy your full night's sleep while the rest of us take part in National Get Over It Day and perhaps wonder how daylight saving time all started in the first place. And while you're changing your clocks, here are 10 other things to change inside your home.

Total solar eclipse now less than a month away!

The April total solar eclipse is approaching, and those lucky enough to be along the path of totality are just weeks away from witnessing a rare astronomical wonder. To help eclipse watchers prepare for the big event, we've compiled a story with everything you need to know about the Great American Eclipse on April 8.

