Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Clocks and temperatures get ready to spring ahead

Quick shot of cold before major warm-up next week

On Friday, some lingering cold and snow will cover parts of the Midwest and Northeast ahead of a major warm-up. This comes as the FOX Forecast Center tracks a spring-like feel for over 200 million people next week.

On Sunday, highs will begin to climb across the Northern Plains and Midwest. By Monday, southerly winds will help usher in the spring warmth, with high temperatures 10–20 degrees above average.

This warmth peaks across the Northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the possibility of another resurgence by late in the week and early weekend.

Some cities, such as New York City and Boston, could be eyeing their warmest temperatures of the year, with highs expected in the mid-to-upper 60s. This is more reminiscent of late April and early May.

Spring forward: Daylight saving time begins this weekend for most of US

Daylight saving time begins this Sunday. You'll lose one hour of sleep when the clocks spring forward at 2 a.m.

If you use your smartphone as an alarm, there is no need to do anything, as the clocks will automatically adjust. But if you use an analog or digital clock not connected to Wi-Fi, don't forget to set the clock one hour ahead before you go to bed.

In the northern tier of the country, places like Washington, Idaho, Montana and Minnesota gain more than an hour and a half of total daylight as the seasons change, meaning sunsets by the end of the month will be nearly two hours later than at the start.

Watch: SpaceX loses second Starship rocket; debris spotted falling over Atlantic Ocean

For the second time in seven weeks, a major explosion aboard a SpaceX rocket sent planes scrambling for safety after debris was spotted raining down over the southwest Atlantic on Thursday evening.

SpaceX was in the initial stages of its eighth test flight of its prized Starship rocket from its South Texas launch facility when, less than 10 minutes into the mission, flight crews appeared to lose control of the rocket's engines.

Debris was spotted within minutes of raining down from the Bahamas, Caribbean and Florida , which caused the FAA to issue an alert to pilots.

SpaceX said it's cooperating with an ongoing FAA investigation.

