Watch live from the Moon: Second US lunar lander in a week to touchdown Thursday

HOUSTON – There is a robotic Moon landing happening Thursday. If this feels like déjà vu, it's because a separate lunar lander successfully touched down there just five days ago.

The space industry is in its Moon era, with dozens of robotic missions planned to our only natural satellite in the coming years – two happening this week. The first was Firefly Aerospace, landing its Blue Ghost mission on the near side of the Moon. Next up is the Nova-C lander named Athena by Intuitive Machines, but it is set to land in a different region on the lunar south pole known as Mons Mouton, which is also a landing site candidate for NASA's human missions under the Artemis program.

Both landers are by private space companies from Texas and are part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, which sends U.S. space agency science to the Moon.

MOON READIES FOR FIRST CELL SERVICE AMID AMERICA'S LATEST PRIVATE LUNAR LAUNCH

Intuitive Machines, the Texas company that returned America to the Moon last year, aims to make a repeat appearance, this time delivering the first cell service to the lunar surface in addition to helping find resources.

How to watch the landing live

For the first time, images from a lunar mission will be shared in real-time.

A small rover on Athena by MIT Media Labs will share 3D images of the lunar surface with the world. According to Comcast, these images could come in real-time and will be shared throughout the mission.

Three payloads from the MIT Media Lab will be on a small rover called the Lunar Outpost. The rover should deploy soon after landing and send back images from the surface. Images will be posted on the MIT website at tothemoontostay.org.

Intuitive Machines is targeting a soft landing around 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. NASA and Intuitive Machines plan to begin live coverage as Athena touches down on the South Pole, which can be viewed live on NASA.gov.