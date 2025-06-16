Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Days of severe weather eye Midwest; deadly floods strike West Virginia

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, June 16, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Minneapolis threatened by hail, tornadoes as Midwest, central Plains face days of severe weather

The Midwest is facing a prolonged period of severe weather through Wednesday, with the FOX Forecast Center warning of multiple rounds of intense thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, very large hail, damaging winds and significant flash flooding.

The threat extends from Minnesota, including Minneapolis-St. Paul, southwestward to the central Plains and eastward into parts of the Great Lakes region.

After Monday, the days of severe storms will continue with an increased threat of flash flooding.

The severe weather outlook through midweek.

(FOX Weather)



3-year-old among 5 killed in West Virginia flash flooding with more still missing

At least five people have been killed, and four others remain missing after dangerous flash flooding impacted Wheeling and surrounding communities in West Virginia over the weekend, according to the Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey provided a somber update on Facebook Sunday afternoon when he announced the deaths, including a 3-year-old child, due to the flooding.

Search and rescue efforts are resuming Monday morning, and officials continue to urge people to stay off local roads.

Invest 94E expected to bring heavy rain to Central America, Mexico before becoming Tropical Storm Erick

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring Invest 94E, which is currently over and offshore of Central America in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

An invest is a naming convention used to identify areas the NHC is investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days.

According to the NHC, Invest 94E has a high likelihood of becoming Tropical Storm Erick within the next two days. Regardless of development, forecasters say this system of thunderstorms will bring heavy rain to Central America and southeastern Mexico this week.

See it: Angler shatters Idaho state record with unforgettable catch

An Idaho man made the catch of a lifetime when he caught a grass carp weighing nearly 70 pounds, Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) officials announced last week.

Riley Farden of New Plymouth caught the giant fish while bowfishing on the Snake River, a popular fishing site for anglers.

IDFG officials said Farden’s catch broke the state record for the species.

