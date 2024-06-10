The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flood risk increases in Florida; West scorched by heat wave

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, June 11, 2024, and National Corn on the Cob Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Florida faces rising flood threat

The risk of flooding is increasing in Florida as the Sunshine State faces days of heavy rain. South Florida is in Level 2 out of 4 risk of flooding through at least Friday. This includes places popular with tourists, such as Fort Myers, Miami and West Palm Beach.

The flood outlook for Florida.

(FOX Weather)



Excessive Heat Warnings issued for millions in West

The West is facing its second life-threatening heat wave in just the past few weeks. Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for parts of Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah. This includes places such as Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson. Temps near or above 110 degrees are likely in parts of the Southwest.

Heat alerts have been issued in several states in the Southwest.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: New hurricane forecast expected today

The experts at Colorado State University are set to release an update to their hurricane season forecast Tuesday. In April, the school released its first predictions for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. They called for 23 named storms, 11 becoming hurricanes and five of those becoming major hurricanes. We’ll see if those numbers are adjusted during Tuesday’s update.

The hurricane forecasts from NOAA and CSU compared to average.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Doctor vacationing in Florida recounts helping shark attack victim

A doctor who was vacationing in the Florida Panhandle said he rushed to the aid of a shark attack victim this past weekend.

