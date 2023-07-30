The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropics heating up as August approaches

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, July 31, 2023, and National Avocado Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Two areas to watch in the Atlantic; 3 to watch in the Eastern Pacific

The National Hurricane Center continues to track Invest 96L and Invest 97L in the Atlantic basin.

Forecasters say that 96L has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression by early this week. The area of low pressure is located about 750 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands.

Area to watch in the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



The second area, Invest 97L, is situated just off the coast of the Carolinas.

The NHC says that the area of showers and thunderstorms has a 30% chance of formation over the next two and seven days.

Depending on how either disturbance organizes, it could become a tropical depression or even Tropical Storm Emily.

Second area to watch in the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



In the Eastern Pacific, forecasters are watching two other areas for possible development.

Invest 96E has a high chance for development, as the area of showers and thunderstorms is located south of the southern coast of Mexico .

The latest on Invest 96E in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



A second area is located just to the northwest of 96E. Forecasters say this area has a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

Meanwhile, further west, the NHC has outlined an additional area for possible tropical development.

Forecasters say that the area located about 1,100 miles southwest of southern Baja California has a 10% chance of development over the next seven days.

Dangerous heat continues to bake the South, Southeast

The South and Southeast will be in for another scorching week as the brutal heat and humidity remain for millions across the southern U.S.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are expected across portions of the region. The FOX Forecast Center says that heat indices will be above 105 degrees and may even reach 110–115 degrees in some spots from the Southern Plains to the Southeast Coast.

The amount of population that will see above-average temperatures this week.

(FOX Weather)



Southwest monsoon begins ramping up

Even though the official start of the season started in mid-June, monsoon season in the Southwest finally appears to be getting into full swing, with increasing moisture that's bringing storms and possible flooding.

Storms will be more widespread, and rain chances increase each afternoon through the week across the region.

The showers and storms will bring a bit of relief from the heat to parts of the Southwest through at least midweek.

Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.