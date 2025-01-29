Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Triple-threat storm brings feet of snow, heavy rain and severe weather

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms could rock Texas, northern Gulf Coast as slow-moving cross-country storm barrels across US

Portions of Texas and the northern Gulf Coast are on alert for the potential for severe weather this week from a powerful cross-country storm that’s expected to dump heavy snow in the Southwest and Rockies.

The FOX Forecast Center said that as the slow-moving storm system continues to slide off to the east, it will pull in warm and humid air, which will allow for strong to severe thunderstorms to fire up across Central Texas starting Wednesday night.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Denver braces for potential snow from powerful cross-country storm

Winter weather alerts are in effect for portions of New Mexico and Colorado as a powerful cross-country storm gains strength on its journey across the U.S., and now the Denver metro is on alert for potential impacts.

As of Wednesday morning, snow is continuing to fall in Arizona's higher elevations, while some rain is falling at the lower elevations. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for portions of New Mexico and Colorado, which are next up to feel the winter storm’s wrath.

The snow is expected to pick up in coverage and intensity by Wednesday evening, and Denver is now on alert for potential impacts.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals through Friday, Jan. 31.

(FOX Weather)



'Mystery' shark pup born at Louisiana aquarium where no males were present

Officials with the Shreveport Aquarium recently announced the unusual birth of a swell shark pup in a tank where only two female sharks were present.

Named "Yoko" from the Chumash word "onyoko," meaning "shark," the pup was born on Jan. 3. It hatched out of an egg that was discovered by the aquarium’s husbandry team about eight months ago.

Aquarium officials noted that the two females in the tank with Yoko had not been contacted by a male swell shark in more than three years.

