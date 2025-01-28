Watch: Maine earthquake shaking caught on webcams

KITTERY, Maine – A normal day quickly shifted into brief chaos as a rare earthquake erupted off the coast of Maine on Monday morning, and the shaking was captured on video.

The earthquake was centered near York Harbor close to 10:30 a.m. Tremors were reported to reach New York, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

It was originally reported as an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 but was later adjusted to 3.8 after further reports.

Footage shows the calm scenes in the town of Kittery, Maine quickly shift to madness as the earthquake suddenly erupts. The camera begins to shake violently before slowly returning to normal.

The camera also shows some of the top branches of the trees shifting back and forth amid the shaking.

According to the USGS, the largest known New England earthquakes occurred in 1638 with a magnitude 6.5 in Vermont / New Hampshire, and in 1755 (magnitude 5.8) offshore from Cape Ann northeast of Boston.

No injuries have been reported.