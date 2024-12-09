The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Southern California faces ‘particularly dangerous’ wildfire threat

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Southern California sees ‘particularly dangerous’ wildfire threat this week

Southern California is expected to experience potentially damaging Santa Ana winds through midweek, fueling a dangerous fire threat for the mountains and valleys of Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

The National Weather Service Los Angeles has issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Fire Weather Warning for much of the Santa Ana wind corridor of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Tuesday. The PDS Warning extends through Wednesday for the Susana Mountains.

Millions in Northeast face flood threat from rapid snowmelt

Millions of people across the U.S. will be getting some relief from the recent bitter blast of arctic air, but for those living and working in the Northeast , that increase in temperatures coupled with rounds of heavy rain expected to push through the region this week has forecasters concerned about flooding due to rapid snowmelt.

Atlanta, New Orleans at risk of flooding this week

A rainy start to the week is triggering the potential for areas of flash flooding for millions across the South, including for those in the Atlanta and New Orleans metros.

A reinforcing shot of moisture arrives in the South on Monday and Tuesday. While most of the rain will be beneficial, heavier and persistent precipitation could trigger flash flooding.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center posted a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk for the central Gulf Coast on Monday, including New Orleans. Atlanta is included in the flood threat on Tuesday.

Watch: Mount Washington snowboarder escapes avalanche

A dramatic video recorded in New Hampshire shows a snowboarder triggering and then escaping a small avalanche on Mount Washington.

The video shows the moment when the layer of snow starts to slide down the mountain behind the snowboarder who was headed down Tuckerman Ravine.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.