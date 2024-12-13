Search
Weather News
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Lake-effect snow piles up in Great Lakes as ice to blanket Midwest

Today's top weather news for Friday, Dec. 13, 2024: The fierce lake-effect snowstorm is nearing its end across the Great Lakes. Heavy snow continues to pummel areas east of lakes Erie and Ontario, but relief is on the horizon as the storm is expected to weaken by Friday evening.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Friday, December 13, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 00:51

Weather in America: December 13, 2024

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Feet of lake-effect snow pile up across Great Lakes

The fierce lake-effect snowstorm is nearing its end across the Great Lakes. Heavy snow continues to pummel areas east of lakes Erie and Ontario, but relief is on the horizon as the storm is expected to weaken by Friday evening.

Eden, New York, has been buried under over 3.5 feet of snow since Thursday, while other surrounding areas have received over 2.5 feet. The combination of strong winds and heavy snowfall has led to dangerous travel conditions and prompted a state of emergency in parts of New York state.

Cars drive in near whiteout lake-effect snow on Interstate 79 on December 12, 2024 in Erie, Pennsylvania.

(Jeff Swensen / Getty Images)

Snow, ice to blanket Midwest creating treacherous travel conditions

Days of freezing temperatures and a surge of moisture will create potentially dangerous travel conditions across the Midwest this weekend from ice and snow. 

"This is really going to set the stage for possibly a big icing event to take place later in the week in parts of Iowa," FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime said. 

Beginning Friday night, freezing rain is possible across areas in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin

Ice event set up.
(FOX Weather)

 

Watch: Truck smashes into emergency vehicles along icy I-94 in Michigan

Slick roads caused by a winter storm pummeling the Great Lakes area led to a box truck smashing into multiple emergency vehicles along Michigan's Interstate 94 Thursday morning. 

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. in Comstock Township, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Hazardous road conditions caused by a winter storm led to a semi-truck striking first responders in Comstock Township in southwest Michigan Thursday morning. Dec. 12, 2024. 00:47

Truck crashes into first responder vehicles in Michigan in winter storm

First responders with the sheriff’s office and the Comstock Department of Fire and Rescue were attending to another rollover crash along the eastbound lanes when a 24-foot box truck lost control.

