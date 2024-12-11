Baked? Mashed? Either way, holiday potato supply solid despite slight dip in production

Farmers producing one of the nation’s leading vegetables are expected to generate less of the crop in 2024, but there will still be plenty to go around.

According to estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the $100 billion potato industry is projected to produce 417 million hundredweight (cwt) of potatoes, marking a decrease of just over 5% from 2023.

The two largest producers, Idaho and Washington, are expected to see declines of 6% and 4%, respectively, while Maine and Michigan are expected to see increases in production.

The expected declines reflect a variety of unfavorable factors, including weather conditions in key potato-growing regions.

Experts say the ideal temperature for potato growth is when nighttime lows are in the 50s and 60s, and daytime highs remain below 80 degrees.

Additionally, wet soil and increased moisture can lead to increased decay and delayed sprouting.

I’M NOT LOVIN IT! WEATHER IMPACTING AVAILABILITY OF WORLD’S MOST POPULAR FRIES

Extreme weather in 2020 and 2021 caused delays in potato transport, leading to constraints on the world’s most famous French fries.

McDonald’s relies on potatoes grown in the Pacific Northwest and Canada, including varieties such as Russet Burbank, Ranger Russet, Umatilla Russet and Shepody, to make its products.

Areas of the Pacific Northwest and southwestern Canada experienced record-breaking amounts of precipitation due to several atmospheric river events from the fall into the winter season.

Despite the adverse weather, the company reported no impact on the supply of fries in North America.

According to the Canadian government, potatoes are the fifth-largest crop in the country, following canola, wheat, soybeans, and corn.

Canadian growers are expected to generate a record potato crop in 2024, marking at least the fourth consecutive year of record production.

WHAT SEASON DO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES GROW IN?

Despite a decrease in export volume from the U.S., the value of the products grew to a record $2.3 billion during the period from July 2023 to June 2024, according to Potatoes USA.

Mexico is considered to be the country’s largest export market, followed by Canada, Japan and several other Asian countries.

Depending on the variety, harvests can start in July and run through October, and are considered to be labor-intensive.

According to the USDA, potato chips are the most popular variety at home, while other fried potato dishes are the most popular version at restaurants.