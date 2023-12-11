The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Cleanup continues after deadly tornado outbreak

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Dec. 12, 2023, and we are less than two weeks from Christmas. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Cleanup continues after deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee, Kentucky

Residents continue to pick up the pieces after at least 11 tornadoes ripped through parts of Tennessee and Kentucky over the weekend.

Officials say that six people, including two children, were killed during the tornado outbreak.

As of Tuesday morning, thousands were still without power in Tennessee as temperatures dipped below freezing overnight.

Videos show a Nashville electric facility hit by a tornado

A Nashville electric facility took a direct hit by a tornado on Saturday, causing an explosion.

Security footage shows when the tornado smashed into the facility's substation.

What are the chances of a white Christmas?

There's nothing better than snow falling while you're opening up Christmas presents from Santa, but what parts of the U.S. actually have good odds of that happening this year?

The map below shows the historical probability of a white Christmas across America.

And while the odds may seem in your favor for the highlighted cities, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center expects most regions of the U.S. to feel above-average temperatures through Christmas, further diminishing any real chances of accumulating snow.

The 8-14 day temperature outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

(FOX Weather)



