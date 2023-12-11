Search
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Cleanup continues after deadly tornado outbreak

Start your day with the latest weather news – Residents in Tennessee and Kentucky are continuing to pick up the pieces after tornadoes destroyed homes across the region. And with less than two weeks before Christmas, what are the chances you'll have a white Christmas?

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Dec. 12, 2023, and we are less than two weeks from Christmas. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Cleanup continues after deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee, Kentucky

Residents continue to pick up the pieces after at least 11 tornadoes ripped through parts of Tennessee and Kentucky over the weekend. 

Clarksville, Tennessee, was devastated by an EF-3 tornado on Saturday. Aerial footage from after the event shows neighborhoods destroyed. (Video: Wright Imgs via Storyful) 02:56

Drone video shows homes ripped apart by Clarksville tornado

Clarksville, Tennessee, was devastated by an EF-3 tornado on Saturday. Aerial footage from after the event shows neighborhoods destroyed. (Video: Wright Imgs via Storyful)

Officials say that six people, including two children, were killed during the tornado outbreak.

As of Tuesday morning, thousands were still without power in Tennessee as temperatures dipped below freezing overnight.

  • Residents and visitors work to clear debris in search of pets and belongings of a destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Clarksville, Tennessee.
    Residents and visitors work to clear debris in search of pets and belongings of a destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Clarksville, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) ( )

    Aerial view shows the aftermath of the EF-3 Clarksville, TN, tornado. (Hailee Oman)

  • A young person sits on the collapsed wall of Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee.
    A young person sits on the collapsed wall of Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9t causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) ( )

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

  • The Nashville community of Madison received significant damage after a deadly tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
    The Nashville community of Madison received significant damage after a deadly tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Nicole Valdes)

  • A tornado ripped through the Nashville community of Madison on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
    A tornado ripped through the Nashville community of Madison on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Nicole Valdes)

  • A home in Madison, Tennessee, is seen severely damaged after a tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
    A home in Madison, Tennessee, is seen severely damaged after a tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Nicole Valdes)

  • This photo shows what it looked like inside a home that was damaged by a tornado in Madison, Tennessee.
    This photo shows what it looked like inside a home that was damaged by a tornado in Madison, Tennessee. (Nicole Valdes)

Videos show a Nashville electric facility hit by a tornado

A Nashville electric facility took a direct hit by a tornado on Saturday, causing an explosion.

A view of the North Nashville substation camera showing the explosion and fire after a tornado hit the electric facility. (video: Nashville Electric Service) 00:26

Security footage shows when the tornado smashed into the facility's substation. 

Security video provided by Nashville Electric Service shows when a tornado ripped through the North Nashville substation causing an explosion. (Video: NES) 00:27

What are the chances of a white Christmas? 

There's nothing better than snow falling while you're opening up Christmas presents from Santa, but what parts of the U.S. actually have good odds of that happening this year? 

The map below shows the historical probability of a white Christmas across America.

The historical probability of a white Christmas.

(FOX Weather)

And while the odds may seem in your favor for the highlighted cities, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center expects most regions of the U.S. to feel above-average temperatures through Christmas, further diminishing any real chances of accumulating snow.

The 8-14 day temperature outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.
(FOX Weather)

 

Loading...