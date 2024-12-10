The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Malibu's explosive Franklin Fire puts Pepperdine on alert

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Franklin Fire in Malibu explodes overnight, forces evacuations

Firefighters in California are continuing a relentless assault against a wildfire known as the Franklin Fire, which exploded in size outside Los Angeles late Monday night and sent residents scrambling for safety as flames devoured the landscape and structures.

The city of Malibu issued mandatory evacuations Monday night and Tuesday morning as officials warned residents of the approaching wildfire.

Watch: Franklin Fire forces Pepperdine University students to shelter in place

A raging wildfire threatened Pepperdine University on Tuesday morning, forcing students to shelter in place as flames charged past the campus.

"The university understands the worst of the fire has pushed past Pepperdine," university officials said. "However, there are smaller spot fires on campus that are not threatening life or structures, and fire resources remain on campus to address these spot fires as they occur."

Students and faculty took shelter at the Payson Library and the Tyler Campus Center as the rapidly expanding Franklin Fire was visible from the Malibu campus.

2,000-mile winter storm slams Northeast with snow, South with flooding rain

A powerful two-pronged winter storm spanning nearly 2,000 miles is bringing stark contrasts across the nation this week. While parts of the Northeast brace for icy conditions, the South faces the threat of torrential downpours and flash flooding .

Travelers should anticipate significant disruptions, while residents should prepare for potential floods, severe thunderstorms , strong winds and heavy snowfall .

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



