Young boy dead, girl critically injured after falling through thin ice in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. – A 12-year-old boy drowned, and an 11-year-old girl was critically injured after falling through the ice in New York over the weekend.

The heartbreaking incident occurred at Washington Park Lake in Albany. According to police, the two children fell through the ice about 4:35 p.m. Saturday, and the air temperatures were hovering around freezing at the time.

Despite an immediate response from multiple law enforcement, the boy, unfortunately, succumbed to the frigid water. The girl was rescued and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for emergency treatment.

Investigators believe the boy ventured onto the ice, aiming to reach the lake house, when he fell through. The girl, witnessing the incident, courageously attempted to assist him but, unfortunately, also fell victim to the icy waters.

Police said the victims' names will not be released due to their age. Both children are students of the City School District of Albany.

"Our hearts go out to the families of these students at this incredibly difficult time," Superintendent Joseph Hochreiter said. "This is a terrible tragedy and we are grieving as a school community."

The district will have crisis services available at schools on Monday.