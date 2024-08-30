The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Two Atlantic disturbances under watchful eyes of NHC

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, August 30, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Second disturbance in Atlantic tracked by NHC for development

‘X’ now marks not just one spot, but two spots again in the Atlantic basin tropics as the National Hurricane Center has added a new potential tropical disturbance to monitor for development just emerging off the west coast of Africa.

The NHC said that the system is currently just a disorganized area of thunderstorms that are a little more concentrated near its axis, but atmospheric conditions do indicate the potential for slow development toward the middle of next week as it drifts over the eastern Tropical Atlantic.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Meanwhile, odds for development have increased again for a tropical wave that has already made the journey about halfway across the Atlantic and has been under the watchful eyes of the NHC for a few days.

Labor Day weather: Thunderstorms, rain could ruin beach plans

The unofficial end to summer is upon us, and millions of people across the U.S. have packed up and are headed out of town for the Labor Day holiday weekend. But travelers beware – severe weather could put the brakes on some end-of-season travel plans.

READ MORE: LABOR DAY WEEKEND WEATHER: SATURDAY FORECAST

Data from AAA shows an increase in domestic travel over the Labor Day holiday weekend this year, so if you’re among those hoping to hit the beach , explore the great outdoors at a national park or attend a local event you’ll want to have the free FOX Weather app handy for the most up-to-date forecast information in your location.

Strong winds rip across Midwest on Thursday night

Check out those storm clouds that rolled through Chaska, Minnesota, on Thursday with the threat of hail and damaging winds, as the region dealt with its third day in a row of severe weather.

The threat isn't over yet. Severe storms are expected to fire up across the Great Lakes later in the day Friday, with winds, hail and tornadoes all possible.

A look at the severe storm threat in the Great Lakes for Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Infant among rescued for heat exhaustion at Texas national park

A rescue team saved a family of three, including an infant, who became stranded amid sweltering heat in Guadalupe Mountains National Park last week.

You can watch the dramatic rescue and read more about it here on FOXWeather.com.

