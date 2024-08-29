Watch: Thousands of dead, stinky fish fill Greek tourist port after historic flooding

VOLOS, Greece – Hundreds of thousands of dead fish clogged the popular Greek tourist port of Volos in the wake of historic flooding, according to Reuters.

Located on the eastern coast of Greece, Volos saw the fish pour into their waters when heavy rain to the north produced massive floods. Experts said the floods likely caused the freshwater fish in those areas to be pushed into the sea, where they were likely killed by saltwater.

The result was the normally dark blue waters of the port turned silver, as the dead fish floated to the surface.

Footage shot this week showed efforts using heavy machinery to scoop up the dead fish from the water before they begin to rot and smell even more. Volos mayor Achilleas Beos said the smell was unbearable, according to Reuters.

STENCH OF ROTTING FISH PLAGUES NEW JERSEY SHORE

People were also spotted raking up the dead fish that had washed onto shore.

Mayor Beos blamed government services for the disaster, particularly for not putting a protective net at the mouth of a nearby river before the flood. He claimed this would have prevented the fish from flowing into the port.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Investigations into the cause of the event have been ordered.