Infant among 3 rescued after suffering heat exhaustion hiking at Texas national park

A rescue team saved a family of three, including an infant, who became stranded amid sweltering heat in Guadalupe Mountains National Park last week.

The family, a 23-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and their 3-month-old baby, began hiking at the West Texas park mid-morning on Aug. 20, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

By 3 p.m., they had walked nine miles in the summer heat. DPS said they ran out of water and began experiencing signs of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Park officials notified the Aircraft Operations Division of DPS of the distressed family, who were by then located on the side of Guadalupe Peak, the highest natural point in Texas.

AOD aircraft located the family and began the rescue process. Video of the rescue shows a helicopter assisting in the rescue, with a Tactical Flight Officer descending from the aircraft and assessing the health of each family member.

The adults and infant were then hoisted into the aircraft and then brought to ground rescue teams at the foot of the mountain, where they received more medical care, according to DPS.