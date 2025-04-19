Weekend Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather targets millions over Easter weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s April 19, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe weather threat covers 45 million Saturday ahead of more daunting storm forecast for Easter Sunday

A multi-day severe weather pattern that has already brought tornadoes and blistering hail to the Mississippi Valley over the past two days continues to threaten tens of millions into Easter Weekend, with perhaps the most dangerous day of thunderstorms still yet to come on Sunday.

Saturday will see the severe storm threat area shift only a bit as the cold front slowly sinks to the south and east. Scattered severe storms are possible along the front from the Ohio Valley through the Mid-South into the Southern Plains on Saturday afternoon and evening, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

However, some severe weather already got a head start in Arkansas early Saturday morning. A tornado-warned left a trail of damage in Springdale, with power lines knocked askew, some damaged cars, and metal streetlights bent in half.

Denver area pummeled by Easter weekend snowstorm

A significant late-season snowstorm is bringing high winds and as much as 1-2 feet of snow to the Rockies through Saturday, including multiple inches of snow around the Denver area.

Estes Park , Colorado recorded 6 inches of snow before 9 a.m. local time on Friday. By Saturday morning, about 2-4 inches fell around much of the Denver metro area, with some spots getting as much as 7 inches, according to FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell.

The system begins to move into the Plains by Saturday afternoon, where snow will drop off.

Here's how you can get into national parks for free on Saturday

Calling all national park lovers! Today is your chance to get out and visit that national park that's been on your bucket list for years - for free!

The National Park Service is offering free entrance to all national parks on Saturday to kick off National Park Week.

The theme for National Park Week 2025 is National Park Playlist, which celebrates musical connections to national parks and the American story. Each day of National Park week will have suggestions for things to do designated under a music genre.

