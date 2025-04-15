Search
Here's how you can get into national parks for free on Saturday

From Saturday through April 27, the NPS wants you to come out and celebrate national parks, their beauty and all they offer.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Calling all national park lovers! This week is your chance to get out and visit that national park that's been on your bucket list for years - for free!

The National Park Service is offering free entrance to all national parks on Saturday to kick off National Park Week.

From Saturday through April 27, the NPS wants you to come out and celebrate national parks, their beauty and all they offer. 

SEE THE SIX DAYS NATIONAL PARKS WILL HAVE FREE ADMISSION IN 2025

The theme for National Park Week 2025 is National Park Playlist, which celebrates musical connections to national parks and the American story. Each day of National Park week will have suggestions for things to do designated under a music genre. 

For example, Saturday's theme is "Greatest Hits", when the NPS invites people to create a playlist based on their memories, accomplishments and experiences in national parks and share it with friends and family. 

The NPS also wants anyone participating in National Park Week to use the hashtags #NationalParkWeek and #NationalParkPlaylist on social media. 

National Park Week 2025 daily themes: 

  • Saturday: Greatest Hits
  • Sunday: Alternative
  • Monday: Pop
  • Tuesday: Nature Songs
  • Wednesday: Classic Rock
  • Thursday: Heavy Metal
  • Friday: Rhythm & Blues
  • Saturday, April 26: Dance Music
  • Sunday, April 27: Walkup Songs

TOP NATIONAL PARKS FOR STARGAZING IN US

Not only is free admission being offered on day one of National Park Week, but it's also National Junior Ranger Day, when kids can get in on the fun, too. 

On National Junior Ranger Day, several national parks will hold events where kids can learn how to keep our national parks safe and find out about their history. 

As part of National Park Week, the NPS invites everyone to see how NPS programs are implemented in their community and to see how they can get involved by volunteering with a national park.

