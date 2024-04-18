Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Strong storms likely across Southeast

Start your day with the latest weather news. A weeklong stretch of severe weather across the U.S. looks to be coming to an end after one more day of strong storms.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Friday, April 19, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 01:03

Weather in America: April 19, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Friday, April 19, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, April 19, 2024, and North Dakota Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms possible across Southeast

Wave after wave of severe weather that has hammered the U.S. this week is coming to an end, but not before another day of powerful storms across the Southeast. While Friday’s threat is lower than others this week, strong storms are expected in a swath that stretches from Virginia to Alabama.

The severe weather outlook for Friday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Tornadoes spotted spinning across Midwest

FOX Weather storm trackers recorded video of tornadoes spinning across parts of Illinois on Thursday. One of the storms produced what appeared to be twin twisters as it moved across a field near the town of Greenfield.

FOX Weather Storm Tracker Brandon Copic caught video of a tornadoes spinning through a field in Illinois. 03:00

Twisters spin through Illinois as storms tear across Midwest

FOX Weather Storm Tracker Brandon Copic caught video of a tornadoes spinning through a field in Illinois.

Father-daughter fossil find could be largest prehistoric marine reptile

An 11-year-old girl and her father were on a fossil hunt when they uncovered a 202-million-year-old chunk of jawbone believed to belong to a previously unknown titan of the prehistoric ocean.

Part of the research team in 2020 examining the initial finds (at the back) of the new discovery made by Ruby and Justin Reynolds. Additional sections of the bone were subsequently discovered. From left to right, Dr Dean Lomax, Ruby Reynolds, Justin Reynolds and Paul de la Salle.

Part of the research team in 2020 examining the initial finds (at the back) of the new discovery made by Ruby and Justin Reynolds. Additional sections of the bone were subsequently discovered. From left to right, Dr Dean Lomax, Ruby Reynolds, Justin Reynolds and Paul de la Salle. (Photo credit: Dr Dean Lomax)

(Dean Lomax)

Watch this

Two men in Virginia narrowly avoided being crushed by a tree when it came crashing down while they were making s’mores for their kids.

Two dads making smores in the backyard for their kids heard a crack and a 40-foot tree came down on the firepit. Instincts took over and the men were able to jump out of the way in time. They join FOX Weather. 04:56

'We almost died,' Virginia dads narrowly dodge falling backyard tree

Two dads making smores in the backyard for their kids heard a crack and a 40-foot tree came down on the firepit. Instincts took over and the men were able to jump out of the way in time. They join FOX Weather.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...