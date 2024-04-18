The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Strong storms likely across Southeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, April 19, 2024, and North Dakota Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe storms possible across Southeast

Wave after wave of severe weather that has hammered the U.S. this week is coming to an end, but not before another day of powerful storms across the Southeast. While Friday’s threat is lower than others this week, strong storms are expected in a swath that stretches from Virginia to Alabama.

The severe weather outlook for Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Tornadoes spotted spinning across Midwest

FOX Weather storm trackers recorded video of tornadoes spinning across parts of Illinois on Thursday. One of the storms produced what appeared to be twin twisters as it moved across a field near the town of Greenfield.

Father-daughter fossil find could be largest prehistoric marine reptile

An 11-year-old girl and her father were on a fossil hunt when they uncovered a 202-million-year-old chunk of jawbone believed to belong to a previously unknown titan of the prehistoric ocean.

Two men in Virginia narrowly avoided being crushed by a tree when it came crashing down while they were making s’mores for their kids.

