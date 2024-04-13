The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Coastal weekend storms shift to heartland next week

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, April 13, 2024, and National Scrabble Day. "SQUEEZE" some orange juice, flip a few "FLAPJACKS" and hit shuffle on your phone's "JUKEBOX" while you start your day here with everything you need to know about today's weather… and net 79 bonus Scrabble points in the process. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Storms hug the coast this weekend

Outdoor plans are in jeopardy on Saturday in both the Northeast and in the West. Out east, storms are impacting the Northeast , and it is likely to be a blustery weekend from the mid-Atlantic to New England following a wet week in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia . Sunday, the focus shifts to a severe weather threat across Pennsylvania and into Ohio.

Northeast forecasted radar for Saturday evening.

(FOX Weather)



On the other coast, California endures yet another wet weekend with up to an inch of rain in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles basin along with the potential for strong thunderstorms. San Francisco has yet to go more than 9 days without rain since the start of November.

Forecast radar for California Saturday afternoon.

(FOX Weather)



Storm attention shifts to the middle of the nation next week

We're still watching for the development of a classic Plains high-end severe weather and tornado event that is in the forecast to kick off next week. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center is highlighting parts of the Plains in a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk with Oklahoma City and Wichita, Kansas in the heart of the threat. Thunderstorms are likely to develop Monday afternoon and bring potential for tornadoes, very large hail and damaging winds.

A look at the severe weather threat for Monday.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

A New York City man proposed in one of the most epic ways imaginable, possibly outshadowing the largest shadow of the year:

Before you go

Here are a few more stories we think might interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.