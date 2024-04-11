The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather takes a break... for now

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, April 12, 2024, and National Big Wind Day - celebrating the 90th anniversary of the 231 mph gust measured at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. You can start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather takes a break from the forecast

Severe weather in Texas on Monday and Tuesday, then Louisiana on Wednesday into Florida and the Ohio Valley on Thursday. Friday's national forecast news? Mostly just some rain and wind for the Northeast. About 1-2 inches could fall Friday into Saturday with blustery winds to make the end of the week feel anything but spring-like. There are also Flood Watches in Maine where rain will combine with milder temperatures for rapid snowmelt from last week's storm that brought more than a foot of snow to many areas.

Rainfall forecast in the Northeast for Friday into Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



Oops, spoke too soon…

While high-level severe weather should generally be on pause through the weekend, it jumps back into the headlines to kick off the next work week. Ingredients are coming together for a classic Plains high-end severe weather and tornado event. Already, the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a wide area from Texas north to Nebraska and Iowa for high confidence of a severe weather threat capable of tornadoes, very large hail and damaging winds.

A look at the severe weather threat for Monday.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

A bar owner in Louisiana only had moments to pull his two patrons to safety before an EF-2 tornado blew the front wall in during Wednesday's severe weather outbreak along the Gulf Coast.

