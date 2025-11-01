Coastal storm could drench Southeast with heavy rain, trigger renewed rounds of coastal flooding

Another potential coastal storm is looming for the Southeastern U.S., just days after a different storm brought coastal flooding, heavy rain and strong winds to much of the East Coast.

The FOX Forecast Center said an area of low pressure is forecast to develop at the surface of a dip in the jet stream to start the week off.

NOVEMBER OUTLOOK: SEE HOW A LA NIÑA WINTER WILL IMPACT WEATHER ACROSS NATION

Southeast rain forecast

(FOX Weather)



A cold front will move east, pushing showers ahead of it, toward the East Coast.

By Sunday night into Monday, the area of low pressure will develop somewhere near the Southeast coast.

Coastal forecast

(FOX Weather)



The heaviest rainfall from this system will likely stay close to the coasts of North and South Carolina, where 1–2 inches of rain are possible.

This system will bring winds that will increase out of the north and northeast along the Outer Banks of North Carolina, potentially leading to another round of coastal flooding and erosion.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Projected wave heights

(FOX Weather)



Since September, 16 homes along the Outer Banks in Rodanthe and Buxton have collapsed into the ocean from rough surf and coastal flooding.

Where exactly the low pressure system will develop is still uncertain, but the FOX Forecast Center is certain it will begin to move offshore on Tuesday.