See it: Browns, Steelers battle in snowy showdown at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
5 NFL games in which the weather was a key participant. 02:06

5 NFL games with wild weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers battled it out in a snowy showdown Thursday evening for an NFL divisional matchup. 

Chris Boswell #9 of the Pittsburgh Steelers kicks a field goal through the snow in the third quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

It was a nail-biter right down to the final whistle in Cleveland. With just 57 seconds left, Nick Chubb powered through the Steelers' defense for a crucial touchdown run, sealing a thrilling 24-19 victory for the Browns.

The team celebrated their win in the most epic way possible: by making snow angels with the Thursday Night Football crew.

STEELERS-BROWNS: SNOW FALLS DURING COLD, RAINY NIGHT IN CLEVELAND

Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns and Rodney McLeod Jr. #12 make snow angels after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Officially, a mere 0.8 inches fell in Cleveland. However, it was enough to transform Huntington Bank Field into a winter wonderland. With the combination of precipitation and wind, the "feels like" temperature was in the 20s, if not colder at times.

NORTHEAST BLASTED BY SNOW, BENEFICIAL RAIN AS MAJOR AIRPORT HUBS FACE THANKSGIVING TRAVEL DELAYS

  • Donte Jackson #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers slides into the end zone after intercepting a pass in the second half of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
    Donte Jackson #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers slides into the end zone after intercepting a pass in the second half of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

  • Donte Jackson #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after intercepting a pass in the second half of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
    Donte Jackson #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after intercepting a pass in the second half of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

  • Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball in the second half of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
    Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball in the second half of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

  • Patrick Queen #6 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after an interception in second half of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
    Patrick Queen #6 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after an interception in second half of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

  • Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
    Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on as snow falls against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

  • Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
    A member of the Cleveland Browns field crew cleans snow from the field during a brake in play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

After Thursday's rain and snow, things are settling down for the rest of the NFL's week 12 games. The FOX Forecast Center said the only game where weather may be a factor is the Arizona Cardinals vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

(FOX Weather)

Millions from North Carolina to New York are under winter weather alerts as several inches of snowfall are expected through the early weekend. Forecast models predict 5-12 inches of snow in the heavier accumulation zones, with possibly heavier amounts.

Cities along the Interstate 95 corridor will face similar issues to communities along the lakes, as temperatures will be too warm for snow and precipitation will mostly fall in the form of rain.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the snowfall won't last long as temperatures during the Thanksgiving week will quickly rebound, melting away any early signs of winter. 

Thanksgiving week forecast

A look at the Thanksgiving week forecast.

(FOX Weather)

For the nearly 80 million traveling for the holiday, the week will start off quietly from coast to coast, but forecasters are monitoring the potential for inconvenient weather in the eastern part of the country during the second half of the week.

