See it: Browns, Steelers battle in snowy showdown at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers battled it out in a snowy showdown Thursday evening for an NFL divisional matchup.

It was a nail-biter right down to the final whistle in Cleveland. With just 57 seconds left, Nick Chubb powered through the Steelers' defense for a crucial touchdown run, sealing a thrilling 24-19 victory for the Browns.

The team celebrated their win in the most epic way possible: by making snow angels with the Thursday Night Football crew.

STEELERS-BROWNS: SNOW FALLS DURING COLD, RAINY NIGHT IN CLEVELAND

Officially, a mere 0.8 inches fell in Cleveland. However, it was enough to transform Huntington Bank Field into a winter wonderland. With the combination of precipitation and wind, the "feels like" temperature was in the 20s, if not colder at times.

NORTHEAST BLASTED BY SNOW, BENEFICIAL RAIN AS MAJOR AIRPORT HUBS FACE THANKSGIVING TRAVEL DELAYS

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

After Thursday's rain and snow, things are settling down for the rest of the NFL's week 12 games. The FOX Forecast Center said the only game where weather may be a factor is the Arizona Cardinals vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Millions from North Carolina to New York are under winter weather alerts as several inches of snowfall are expected through the early weekend. Forecast models predict 5-12 inches of snow in the heavier accumulation zones, with possibly heavier amounts.

Cities along the Interstate 95 corridor will face similar issues to communities along the lakes, as temperatures will be too warm for snow and precipitation will mostly fall in the form of rain.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the snowfall won't last long as temperatures during the Thanksgiving week will quickly rebound, melting away any early signs of winter.