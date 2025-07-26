Canadian wildfire smoke brings unhealthy air quality to Boston, Northeast

BOSTON -- Smoke from Canadian wildfires pushed into the Northeast Saturday, bringing hazy skies and unhealthy air quality to some spots, including Boston.

Air Quality Alerts cover all of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, and eastern New York -- including New York City -- and southern Maine, lasting through the day Saturday.

Boston reported an air quality index as high as 155, which is considered "unhealthy" levels. Providence, Rhode Island; Hartford, Connecticut and Portland, Maine all had readings at midday Saturday that were unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Hazy skies were spotted in New York City too, though air quality as of midday Saturday was holding in the "moderate" category.

There are currently over 550 fires burning in Canada, burning just over 15 million acres (6.1 million Hectares), according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Nearly all are centered in western and central Canada, but their smoke is being carried east into Ontario, Quebec and into the Northeastern U.S. by prevailing wind patterns.

The current batch of smoke in New England should push offshore later Saturday as rain moves in from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley and Sunday looks clear from smoke. However, long-range smoke forecast products indicate smoke may return to New England early next week.