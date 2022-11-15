Browns vs. Bills in Buffalo: 'Potentially historic' snow forecasted for Sunday's Week 11 game

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A "potentially historic" lake-effect snow event eyeing the Great Lakes region could lead to the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns playing in feet of snow Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns (3-6) will travel to meet the Buffalo Bills (6-3) for a Week 11 matchup at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.

The Browns were blown out by Miami last week 39-17, while the Bills were on the short end of a wild 33-30 overtime loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

However, you can throw away any stats or tidbits on either team if the current forecast remains in place.

Feet of snow would prompt both teams to run the ball more often and go for it more on fourth downs since kicking the ball will be less reliable.

‘PARALYZING’ LAKE-EFFECT SNOWSTORM EXPECTED TO DUMP MULTIPLE FEET OF SNOW IN BUFFALO, NEW YORK

The Bills are a pass-happy team with MVP candidate quarterback Josh Allen, but look for a big day from the running backs if snow is set to be a factor.

Weather forecast

The FOX Forecast Center said a "potentially historic" lake-effect snow event is setting its sights on the eastern shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Wednesday into Thursday morning, the first set of snow bands will likely impact Erie County in Pennsylvania and Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties in New York state. This first round could bring up to 8 inches of snow in these locations.

Thursday into Sunday, forecast models are indicating persistent lake-effect snow bands will develop, and last well over 24 hours. This would lead to the potential for multiple feet of snow, and it's not out of the question that over two inches of snow could fall in areas directly under the lake-effect bands the longest.

The most likely areas where this could occur include Buffalo and Watertown in New York state.

Travel could be impossible, and structural damage is possible if these significant snow totals are realized. It's important to note that lake-effect bands are highly susceptible to small shifts and movements, which can greatly impact snow totals.

HOW THE WEATHER CAN IMPACT FOOTBALL GAMES

The FOX Forecast Center is confident this event will likely occur, but the exact locations are still unclear. A Winter Storm Watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning later Tuesday for these areas in anticipation of this event.

2014 lake-effect snow event in Buffalo

The potential numbers from this event could rival one of the biggest lake-effect snow events in Buffalo's history when a 20-mile-wide band of unrelenting snow dropped over 5 feet across parts of Buffalo's south side in November 2014.

Snowfall rates reached 6 inches per hour at times during the 48+ hour event. The highest snow total recorded was 65 inches in South Cheektowaga, New York.

Thousands of motorists were stranded, and 13 were killed during the storm.

Hundreds of roofs also collapsed due to the immense weight of the snow.

A day after the historic storm, another lake-effect snowstorm unfolded over the same area, dropping an additional 1-4 feet.

By the end of the multi-storm event, later coined "Snow-vember," snow totals peaked at 7 feet with 3-4 inches of dense snowpack across the area by week's end.

7 WEATHER EXTREMES THAT WILL IMPACT NFL GAMES THIS SEASON

‘Snow Bowl’ 2017

The Buffalo Bills would be no strangers to playing in feet of snow due to a heavy lake-effect snowstorm.

The Bills and Indianapolis Colts played a game in near-blizzard conditions at Highmark Stadium (then named "New Era Field") in Orchard Park, New York, on December 10, 2017. That game is now known as the "Snow Bowl."

Held amid a heavy lake-effect snowstorm that ultimately dumped 16.7 inches of snow in Orchard Park, 8 to 9 inches fell during the game alone.

The Bills won the game in overtime 13-7.