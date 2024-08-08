Could US be on track for record number of billion-dollar disasters in 2024?

The country faced a relentless barrage of extreme weather events during July, but only one rose to the level of a billion-dollar disaster.

According to NOAA, Hurricane Beryl caused $6 billion in damage across the southern U.S., making it the costliest disaster of the entire year so far.

Hurricane Beryl became the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin and caused significant damage around the Houston, Texas, metro area.

With the addition of the tropical cyclone, 19 billion-dollar weather events have impacted the country in 2024, marking the second-highest total for the first seven months of any year and falling behind 2023’s rate.

May is considered to be the worst for disasters in 2024, with at least half a dozen events across the country causing damage of at least $1 billion.

All the events through July 2024 have resulted in the deaths of about 150 people and nearly $49.6 billion in damage.

Heat waves and wildfires, too

In addition to the costly events, NOAA said wildfires impacted the West, and most of the country experienced historic heat waves.

The Park Fire, which was started on July 24, became the fourth-largest wildfire in California’s history. More than 400,000 acres were scorched, and crews continue to try to contain the inferno, which authorities said was started by an arsonist.

On the temperature front, the Golden State and New Hampshire experienced their warmest monthly records ever, with the country experiencing its 11th warmest July in 130 years.

Included in the historic heat was Death Valley, California, which experienced its warmest month on record, with an average temperature of 108.5 degrees.

On track for record

In 2023, NOAA reported a record 28 billion-dollar disasters occurred, causing insured losses of about $100 billion.

Disasters included a polar plunge during the winter, historic wildfires in Hawaii and Hurricane Idalia in Florida.

About 500 fatalities occurred during the year, which was the eighth-highest total since 1980.

If the rate of billion-dollar disasters does not slow in the remaining five months of the year, the country could approach at least 30 events, setting a record.