At least 1 dead, more than 87,000 without power as atmospheric river blasts Northwest

MONROE, Wash. — A powerful atmospheric river is intensifying across the Northwest and is expected to bring more heavy rain and potentially flash flooding, as well as feet of mountain snow to Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

More than 87,000 customers were without power across Washington and Idaho by Thursday afternoon as strong winds blasted the region.

WHAT IS AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER?

This comes after a tree toppled over and killed a person in their car in Monroe, Washington, Wednesday night, the Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue Department said.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, winds were consistently gusting to 25 mph across Snohomish County on Wednesday evening.

Rain from the atmospheric river had already started saturating the soil in Washington as the train of storms moved onshore Tuesday and continues to strengthen.

Expected rainfall and snowfall.

(FOX Weather)



A Level 1 out of 4 risk of flash flooding is in effect through Thursday afternoon for coastal Washington and Oregon — including Portland, where urban flooding is possible in areas with poor drainage as rain rates reach 2 to 3 inches per hour.

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the same region through Friday. A widespread 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected, with localized pockets of 5 to 8 inches possible through Saturday.

Some rivers across western Washington are forecast to reach moderate flood stage by the weekend, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Meanwhile, Winter Weather Alerts have been issued across the Cascade Mountains, including Blizzard Warnings due to blowing and heavy snow, creating dangerous travel conditions across mountain passes — particularly for parts of the Interstate 90 corridor.

WINTER STORM WARNING EXPLAINED: WHAT DOES IT MEAN AND WHEN IS IT ISSUED?

Winds are expected to gust over 40 mph, with total snow accumulations in the higher peaks ranging from 2 to 4 feet.

Expected snow

(FOX Weather)



Winter Storm Warnings are also in effect for the Northern Rockies of Idaho and Montana through Saturday.

No stranger to atmospheric rivers

The West Coast is no stranger to atmospheric rivers that cause headaches for Pacific Northwesters, often bringing widespread heavy rain to the region.

In December, a powerful atmospheric river caused dangerous, historic flooding across Washington state, swallowing homes and inundating entire towns.

DECEMBER '25: FEDERAL EMERGENCY DECLARED AS HISTORIC FLOODING SWAMPS WASHINGTON STATE

The deadly flooding event caused several levee failures in different parts of Washington, prompting a statewide federal emergency to end 2025.