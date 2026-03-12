Search
At least 1 dead, more than 87,000 without power as atmospheric river blasts Northwest

More than 87,000 customers were without power across Washington and Idaho by Thursday afternoon as strong winds blasted the region.

By Julian Atienza , Kieran Sullivan Source FOX Weather
Winter storms to slam Northern Plains, Upper Midwest with feet of snow, 75 mph wind gusts

Back-to-back storm systems are set to move across the Northern Plains, Upper Midwest and into New England beginning Thursday. A clipper will develop out of the northwest on Thursday bringing a massive surge of wind. High wind alerts are in place across the Plains and Rockies for wind gusts up to 75 mph. Snow is expected to break out over northern Minnesota, and all of Michigan with 5-8 inches of accumulation expected, primarily north of Interstate 94. Behind the clipper, heavy rain and mountain snow will move out of the Pacific Northwest by Friday afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow is expected across North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and parts of New England through early Monday morning.

MONROE, Wash. — A powerful atmospheric river is intensifying across the Northwest and is expected to bring more heavy rain and potentially flash flooding, as well as feet of mountain snow to Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

More than 87,000 customers were without power across Washington and Idaho by Thursday afternoon as strong winds blasted the region.

WHAT IS AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER?

This comes after a tree toppled over and killed a person in their car in Monroe, Washington, Wednesday night, the Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue Department said.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, winds were consistently gusting to 25 mph across Snohomish County on Wednesday evening.

Rain from the atmospheric river had already started saturating the soil in Washington as the train of storms moved onshore Tuesday and continues to strengthen.

Expected rainfall and snowfall.
(FOX Weather)

 

A Level 1 out of 4 risk of flash flooding is in effect through Thursday afternoon for coastal Washington and Oregon — including Portland, where urban flooding is possible in areas with poor drainage as rain rates reach 2 to 3 inches per hour.

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the same region through Friday. A widespread 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected, with localized pockets of 5 to 8 inches possible through Saturday.

Some rivers across western Washington are forecast to reach moderate flood stage by the weekend, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Atmospheric River Conditions In Pacific Northwest Brings Heavy Rains And Flooding To Region

FILE - STANWOOD, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 6: In an aerial view, floodwaters surround a home on December 6, 2023 in Stanwood, Washington. Atmospheric river conditions in the region brought heavy rains and flooding.

(David Ryder / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Winter Weather Alerts have been issued across the Cascade Mountains, including Blizzard Warnings due to blowing and heavy snow, creating dangerous travel conditions across mountain passes — particularly for parts of the Interstate 90 corridor.

WINTER STORM WARNING EXPLAINED: WHAT DOES IT MEAN AND WHEN IS IT ISSUED?

Winds are expected to gust over 40 mph, with total snow accumulations in the higher peaks ranging from 2 to 4 feet.

Expected snow
(FOX Weather)

 

Winter Storm Warnings are also in effect for the Northern Rockies of Idaho and Montana through Saturday.

No stranger to atmospheric rivers

The West Coast is no stranger to atmospheric rivers that cause headaches for Pacific Northwesters, often bringing widespread heavy rain to the region.

PACIFIC, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 16: In an aerial view, a neighborhood is engulfed in floodwater on December 16, 2025 in Pacific, Washington. Evacuations have been ordered in 3 suburbs south of Seattle after recent levee failure. Atmospheric rivers are expected to continue in the coming days as northern Washington continues reeling back from historic flooding late last week. Mass flooding along the Pacific Northwest caused historic flooding, tens of thousands of evacuations, and dozens of Coast Guard rescues.

FILE: PACIFIC, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 16: In an aerial view, a neighborhood is engulfed in floodwater on December 16, 2025 in Pacific, Washington. Evacuations have been ordered in 3 suburbs south of Seattle after recent levee failure. 

((Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

In December, a powerful atmospheric river caused dangerous, historic flooding across Washington state, swallowing homes and inundating entire towns.

DECEMBER '25: FEDERAL EMERGENCY DECLARED AS HISTORIC FLOODING SWAMPS WASHINGTON STATE

White River levee failure floods City of Pacific, Washington

A levee breach occurred around 1:35 am PST on Dec. 16, and went on to displace over 600 people after more than 200 homes were affected by the widespread flooding, City of Pacific Mayor Vic Kave said.

The deadly flooding event caused several levee failures in different parts of Washington, prompting a statewide federal emergency to end 2025.

