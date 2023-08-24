Thieves steal church air conditioner leaving parishioners heated as sweltering summer grips millions in US

ATLANTA – A small church community in Atlanta's Dixie Hill neighborhood is heated after the pastor said someone stole the building's 5-ton air conditioner as temperatures soar.

These are, without a doubt, some of the hottest days of the year in Georgia. This was also the time thieves decided to go to the Dixie Hills First Baptist Church and steal their air conditioner. Now, parishioners are sweltering, and the pastor wants answers, according to a report from FOX 5 in Atlanta.

"Any time you can steal from God, you're a bold creature," said Rev. Michael Sutton, the church's pastor.

Sutton said the thieves made off with the heavy air conditioning unit by cutting through the metal cage behind the building, snipping the copper wiring and leaving the church's event room steamy.

One of the church's deacons discovered the crime over the weekend.

"We've got fans right now, but, that will not suffice. A building this size, we need a nice cooling area," Sutton said.

The thieves ran off before taking two other larger air conditioning units that cool the upstairs area of the church, but they still damaged the building's wiring.

The pastor now wants to warn other people in the area.

"Just want to warn everybody, especially all the churches around this area, make sure it’s locked down, make sure you got your cameras on because the bandits are back," he said.

Even still, Sutton said he has mercy in his heart for whoever did this.

"We’re not pressing charges," he said. "We forgive you. Just … if you could return our property, which I know is unreasonable," he said.

The pastor said if the thieves needed help themselves, they could have just asked.

"That’s our job," Sutton said. "The church is no good if it’s not there to help the community. We’re not here just to sit here and praise the Lord by ourselves. We’re here to help others."

The church didn't have any surveillance cameras, and neighbors FOX 5 spoke with said they hadn't seen any unusual activity.

Sutton said it will take about $10,000 to replace the unit, so he's asking for the community's help as they race against the clock with the church's 91st anniversary in a few weeks.

Those who wish to provide assistance to the church can contact leadership on the church's website.