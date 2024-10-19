Area to watch Invest 94L springs to life, likely hours away from becoming depression or Tropical Storm Oscar

MIAMI — A tropical disturbance that has spent days in the Atlantic Ocean struggling to get organized erupted to life Saturday, and is now likely just hours away from developing into a tropical depression, or even a tropical storm.

The storm, currently designated Invest 94L, suddenly developed a well-defined center Saturday morning, and continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms as it sits located less than 100 miles east of the Turks and Caicos Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

WHAT IS AN ‘INVEST’?

Just 75 minutes after the NHC raised the odds of development from 30 to 60%, the agency put out a special statement now indicating advisories on a tropical depression or tropical

storm will likely be issued later Saturday morning.

"Interests in the Turks and Caicos Islands, the southeastern Bahamas, and eastern Cuba should closely monitor this system as tropical storm warnings could be required later (Saturday) morning," the NHC said, adding there is now 90% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone.

Invest 94L

If the storm develops enough organization with at least 39 mph winds, it would take the name Tropical Storm Oscar and become the second tropical storm to get a name on Saturday, joining Tropical Storm Nadine, which was christened early Saturday morning near Belize.

Invest 94L is expected to pass north of Hispanola Saturday and then move near the Turks and Caicos Islands, the southeastern Bahamas, and extreme eastern Cuba on Sunday, the NHC said. The storm could bring heavy rains, rough surf and gusty winds.

Could Invest 94L reach the US?

While the northern Caribbean islands should monitor 94L’s progress, the storm remains no threat to the US.

An expansive ridge of high pressure anchored over the East Coast is acting like a protective barrier, with a front at the ridge’s boundary providing hostile atmospheric conditions for any tropical systems to approach Florida or the Southeastern coast.