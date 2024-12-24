American Airlines lifts nationwide ground stop after 'technical issue' amid storms, snow for travelers

NEW YORK – American Airlines lifted its temporary nationwide ground stop on Christmas Eve after a significant technical outage, but the lasting effects may cause rippling travel delays amid thunderstorms in the South and snow in the Northeast.

"A vendor technology issue briefly affected flights this morning," the airline said in a written statement. "That issue has been resolved and flights have resumed."

The FAA lifted the two-hour ground stop about 8:30 a.m. EST Tuesday.

"We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this morning," American Airlines said. "It’s all hands on deck as our team is working diligently to get customers where they need to go as quickly as possible."

The current radar for the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said three major airport hubs – Newark Liberty International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport – are experiencing weather disruptions Tuesday morning. Dallas is facing thunderstorms, while LaGuardia and Newark are dealing with snow.

The current air travel statistics across the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Other Northeast American Airlines hubs were also affected. Philadelphia has some snow, and Washington, D.C. is expecting a mix of snow, ice and rain. Boston will also see light snow.