Washington to Philadelphia faces winter weather threat as pre-Christmas snow eyes Northeast, Midwest

WASHINGTON – A weather system tracking across the Upper Midwest on Monday will move into the Northeast overnight and into Christmas Eve, bringing more snow to areas from Wisconsin to Maine and ensuring a white Christmas for millions across the northern U.S.

The wintry precipitation could even create slick travel conditions Tuesday morning in major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor in the mid-Atlantic.

This comes just days after a strong clipper system and a coastal low dumped multiple inches of snow from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast, and now the FOX Forecast Center is already tracking this next snow-producing system moving through many of the same areas.

Snowfall forecast through Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Through Tuesday, another 1 to 3-plus inches could fall across parts of the Upper Midwest and Northeast, with higher amounts in northern New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

"We got some moisture coming through and that does mean some more snow," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "The higher elevations … the White Mountains, the Green Mountains, Adirondacks could be dealing with some pretty decent snow totals, 8 to 12 inches of fresh snow."

Winter Weather Advisories are posted from Wisconsin to Maine, as well as in portions of the mid-Atlantic from West Virginia to New Jersey.

Cities such as Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia are included in those winter weather alerts due to the threat of freezing rain, sleet and light snow that could create icy roads Tuesday morning.

Current winter weather alerts.

(FOX Weather)



Before the system arrives in the Northeast, icy conditions are possible Monday in the Great Lakes region.

Freezing rain and drizzle could persist through Monday afternoon before turning to snow in the Green Bay, Wisconsin, area. Slick conditions are possible along portions of Interstate 90 and Interstate 35.

The FOX Forecast Center said ice will have limited impacts on communities around Lake Michigan, including Green Bay, Chicago, Milwaukee and Kalamazoo, Michigan.