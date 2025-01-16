Fishing vessel rescues stranded fishermen after boat capsizes off Alaska coastline

JUNEAU, Alaska - The U.S. Coast Guard reports rescuing two fishermen after their vessel capsized off Alaska on Wednesday afternoon.

The agency’s command center said it originally received a distress call from the fishing vessel Tanusha about 23 miles off Kodiak, Alaska, when it started taking on water.

The USCG quickly launched a helicopter crew from its air station and coordinated a rescue operation with Alaska State Troopers, which also had resources in the area.

The crew of the Victory, a nearby fishing vessel, also received the distress call and navigated to the Tanusha’s last known position.

Upon arrival, the crew of the Victory found the capsized boat with two fishermen aboard a nearby life raft and successfully rescued the duo.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk eventually airlifted the two men from the rescue vessel, and they were transported to Kodiak.

First responders said both fishermen appeared to be in stable condition, although one showed signs of hypothermia and a head injury.

"The use of a functioning and properly registered EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) means quite literally the difference between life and death," Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Streyle, of the U.S. Coast Guard, said in a statement. "In this case, it was our only notification that the crew of Tanusha needed assistance. This highlights the importance of mariners maintaining safety gear aboard their vessels. This and our close partnerships with the Alaska State Troopers and the good Samaritans were invaluable to the success of this rescue."

The Coast Guard did not say if they believe weather played a role in the sinking of the vessel.

A significant storm system did impact southern portions of the Last Frontier with angry seas and hurricane-force wind gusts over the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Anchorage reported winds reached a staggering 129 mph at a weather observation site, causing widespread damage and power outages.