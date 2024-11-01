Coast Guard rescues sailor, cat from adrift sailboat in rocky weather off Alaska coast

KODIAK, Alaska – A sailor and his cat were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard last Friday after becoming adrift amid rough seas off the southern Alaska coast.

The USCG received a call for help at 6:30 a.m. from a 36-foot sailboat located by the Barren Islands near Kodiak.

The ship was experiencing engine trouble in deteriorating weather conditions, according to the USCG Air Station Kodiak. Winds gusting to 45 mph and seas of 15-20 feet were pushing the vessel dangerously close to the islands.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

USCG crew launched a helicopter from Kodiak and located the sailboat, using a rescue swimmer and a hoist to successfully bring the sailor and his cat to safety on the aircraft.

The Coast Guard said the hoist was the first of his career for one crewman, and the first for a second crewman since transferring to Kodiak over the summer.

"A job well done by all involved!" the Coast Guard said.