Alaska’s largest city nearing all-time snowiest November after last week's 'snow emergency'

Anchorage averages 77.9 inches of snow over an entire winter, ranking as the seventh-snowiest city in the U.S. with a population of at least 50,000 people. It has received 39.1 inches of snow since October, which means it's already picked up half a season's worth of snowfall before winter has even begun.

By Steven Yablonski
Anchorage, Alaska, is on track to see its snowiest November on record after a winter storm delivered record snowfall and more is on the way.

Alaska bracing for more heavy snow

Anchorage, Alaska, is on track to see its snowiest November on record after a winter storm delivered record snowfall and more is on the way.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska Alaska’s largest city declared a snow emergency last week after a winter storm dropped record snowfall amounts, and with more snow falling this week, Anchorage is now less than an inch away from achieving its snowiest November on record.

Anchorage broke a daily snowfall record last Wednesday when 9 inches of snow fell in 24 hours. An additional 8.2 inches piled up the following day, setting another daily record. Another 3.6 inches fell on Friday, bringing the winter storm's three-day total to 20.8 inches between Nov. 8 and Nov. 10.

Sidewalks in Anchorage are covered in about 2 feet of snow, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road. Nov. 11, 2023.

Alaska was hit with another snowstorm earlier this week when 8.7 inches of fresh snow piled up in Anchorage on Monday, breaking the daily record for Nov. 13. That was preceded by 0.2 inches on Sunday, resulting in a storm total of 8.9 inches.

That means Anchorage has received 29.7 inches of snow in the past week alone.

ALASKA ISSUES NATION'S FIRST BLIZZARD WARNING OF SEASON AS WINTER GETS JUMP START

Anchorage approaches record-breaking November snowfall total

Video recorded in Alaska shows how difficult it is to walk through deep snow after a winter storm in Anchorage.

Watch: Video shows struggle of walking through deep snow in Alaska

Video recorded in Alaska shows how difficult it is to walk through deep snow after a winter storm in Anchorage.

As you can see, it's been a busy November in terms of snowfall in Anchorage – and we're just two weeks into the month.

According to the National Weather Service, the average snowfall for Anchorage between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14 is 5 inches. That average is based on records from 1991-2020.

Through Tuesday, Anchorage recorded 37.9 inches since the first day of the month, meaning the city's November total is now 32.9 inches above average for this point in the month.

TRAVELING THIS WINTER? HERE'S WHAT TO KEEP IN YOUR CAR IN CASE YOU GET STUCK

Anchorage resident Stephen Richardson recorded the snowfall between 4 and 5 a.m. local time on Thursday. He said he received about 18 inches of snow, which is being plowed by a tractor in Richardson's footage.

Winter storm breaks snowfall records in Anchorage

Anchorage resident Stephen Richardson recorded the snowfall between 4 and 5 a.m. local time on Thursday. He said he received about 18 inches of snow, which is being plowed by a tractor in Richardson's footage.

The snowiest November since records began in 1953 was a total of 38.8 inches set in 1994. That means Anchorage is only 0.9 inches away from breaking that record. With 16 days remaining in the month, the record has a high likelihood of being broken.

November 2023 currently ranks as Anchorage's sixth-snowiest month on record. February 1996 holds the top spot with 52.1 inches of snow.

FILE - East of Anchorage, Richardson Highway over Thompson Pass (MP 19-63) was closed due to heavy snowfall and wind from the storm.

More snow on the way for Alaska

The futuretack in Alaska through Friday, November 17, 2023.

The FOX Weather Futuretack in Alaska through Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Winter weather alerts are in effect across The Last Frontier, including Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories, due to the threat of heavy snow.

The highest elevations could pick up 2-3 feet of snow over the next week, but lower amounts are expected in Anchorage.

WINTER STORM WARNING CRITERIA FOR U.S. REVAMPED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Forecast snow totals in Alaska over the next seven days.

Forecast snow totals in Alaska over the next seven days.

However, the National Weather Service said there is the potential for falling tree branches due to winds that could gust upward of 25 mph. Those winds could snap branches due to the weight of snow, and power outages are possible in the area.

