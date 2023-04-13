Some US flights canceled due to ash cloud from Russia's Sheveluch volcano eruption

JUNEAU, Alaska – A massive ash cloud from a volcanic eruption in Russia is impacting airline operations in Alaska.

Russia's Sheveluch volcano erupted Tuesday as the village of Klyuchi recorded its largest amount of ashfall in 60 years.

As a safety precaution, Alaska Airlines said they canceled some flights to and from Alaska and within the state. Airline officials told FOX Weather that they also expect flight delays throughout the day as one of the largest volcanoes in the Russian region continues its eruption.

As of 7 a.m. local time Thursday, Alaska Airlines said they had canceled 23 flights.

"We continue to monitor the ash cloud, and depending on its location, movement and timing, we might need to cancel additional flights," the airline said in a written statement.

Inches of thick ash covered parts of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

In Kozyrevsk, the ash layer reached nearly 8 inches, according to Roman Vasilevsky, deputy chairman of the Kamchatka regional government.

According to weather forecasts, the Ust-Kamchatsky region will be in the grip of a cyclone in the coming days. The expected heavy snowfall will help prevent the spread of ash.