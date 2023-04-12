Russia’s Shiveluch volcano continues erupting, as ash layer thickens to nearly 8 inches in surrounding areas

KAMCHATKA PENINSULA, Russia – Inches of thick ash cover parts of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula as one of the largest volcanoes in the region continued its eruption Wednesday, officials say.

The Shiveluch volcano erupted Tuesday as the village of Klyuchi recorded its largest amount of ashfall in 60 years.

Roman Vasilevsky, deputy chairman of the Kamchatka regional government, warned that blowing ash would pose a problem for the village, in addition to Kozyrevsk and Mayskoye over the coming days. The government said their cleanup efforts were "complicated by the incessant ashfall and wind."

In Kozyrevsk, the ash layer reached nearly 8 inches, according to Roman Vasilevsky, deputy chairman of the Kamchatka regional government. A large amount of the ash is in the forest and will be "blowed" in soon from place to place.

According to weather forecasts, the Ust-Kamchatsky region will be in the grip of another cyclone in the coming days. The expected heavy snowfall will help prevent the spread of ash.

"This will minimize possible adverse effects on the respiratory organs of citizens," said Alexey Ozerov, director of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Ozerov said Wednesday that the strong eruption of Shiveluch was predicted 9 months ago when the institute's staff noted that the giant volcano had entered a new phase.

Amid the damage, there was a lighthearted moment during the response when a person in a hazmat suit was seen making an ash angel in video released by the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

According to Ozerov, Shiveluch will continue its eruption, but on a smaller scale. In addition, the ash will be in the atmosphere for a while and will settle on trees, bushes and the ground.

In the Ust-Kamchatsky region, the consequences of the most powerful ashfall are being eliminated, according to Vasilevsky. Water and masks have been delivered as crews start clearing the area and snow.

By the time the ashfall stops and large-scale work begins to eliminate the consequences of the eruption and ashfall, Vasilevsky said more equipment may be required.