Magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Baja California, Mexico, shakes San Diego

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake recorded off the coast of the Mexican state of Baja California was felt in Southern California on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit just before 8:40 a.m. PST and was centered offshore near Las Brisas, Mexico – about 135 miles from San Diego, California, according to the USGS.

Mexico is considered one of the most seismically active regions in the world because it's located on top of three large tectonic plates.

Earthquakes near or in large bodies of water can trigger tsunamis. However, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center, the quake was not strong enough to trigger a tsunami threat.

Approximately 170 reports of the earthquake were filled with the USGS. Community members felt light to moderate shaking from the earthquake.

No damage from the earthquake has been reported yet.