4 hurt in Georgia roof collapse as severe storms pummel a dozen states Friday

Employees were inside the medical supply company at the time of the storm, and firefighters arrived to find all had made it out safely. However, four employees suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Strong to severe thunderstorms pummeled a dozen states Friday, leading to downed trees and power lines, flash flooding and even a few isolated reports of tornadoes.

Nearly 200 storm damage reports came into the NWS with Friday's widespread severe weather

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Four people were injured as a roof partially collapsed during a severe thunderstorm in Georgia Friday -- one of nearly 200 damage reports filtering in after some 1,500 miles of thunderstorms swept across a dozen states from Texas to New York.

The roof collapse happened just before 1 p.m. in Alpharetta as a severe thunderstorm brought wind and hail, according to Forsythe County Fire Department. Employees were inside the medical supply company at the time of the storm, and firefighters arrived to find all had made it out safely. However, four employees suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Georgia Roof Collapse

Part of building's roof collapsed in Forsythe County, Georgia during severe storms on May 2, 2025.

(Forsythe County Fire Dept. / FOX Weather)

In Gainesville, Georgia, Marcel Barth captured video of a tornado touching down nearby. 

Video shot on Saturday shows a suspected tornado near Lake Lanier in Gainesville, GA. 

Suspected tornado spotted in northern Georgia

Near New Orleans, Louisiana, Marrero residents were cleaning up after another possible tornado swept through a neighborhood. There are no reports of anyone hurt.

HOW METEOROLOGISTS DETERMINE IF A TORNADO IS TO BLAME FOR STORM DAMAGE

Widespread damaging thunderstorm-related gusts were reported across Louisiana, Northern Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. A gust reached 64 mph in Shreveport, Louisiana, and 60 mph in Murray, Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service. Dozens of storm reports cited trees and power lines down.

Storm Reports May 2

Storm Reports for May 2, 2025

(FOX Weather)

In other spots, it was large hail adding to the headaches with 2.5-inch hail -- about the size of a tennis ball -- observed in Mount Pleasant, Ohio, while 2-inch hail fell in Vina, Alabama.

Overall, the National Weather Service issued over 350 Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across the region as of early Friday night, with 12 Tornado Warnings and even 38 Flash Flood Warnings.

LIGHTNING SAFETY: WHEN THUNDER ROARS, EVEN TAKING OUT THE TRASH CAN TURN DEADLY

The active weather was moving farther east into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast for the weekend and into next week, but while thunderstorms were forecast to be both plenty and soggy, the severe weather threat was not quite as large.

