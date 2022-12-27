3 dead after falling through ice in northern Arizona, sheriff says

NEAR PAYSON, Ariz. - Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office say three people are dead after they fell through the ice while walking on a frozen lake near Payson.

The incident happened on the night of Dec. 26 at Woods Canyon Lake, which is located about 34 miles east of Payson. According to a statement released by officials with CCSO, deputies stationed at a substation in the area were called to the lake, after two men and a woman were walking on the frozen lake and fell through the ice.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

"Responding Deputies and Fire units were able to pull the female from the water and administer life saving measures but were unsuccessful," read a portion of the statement. "The search continues for the two male individuals."

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the bodies of the missing men had been recovered around 1 p.m.

RARE ‘SNOWNADO’ CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN IDAHO

The identities of the male victims are Narayana Muddana, 49, and Gokul Mediseti, 47. The female victim is Haritha Muddana. They lived in Chandler but were originally from India.