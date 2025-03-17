This Arkansas town has been hit by 2 tornadoes in less than a year

PARAGOULD, Ark. – An Arkansas community finds itself in the same horrible position it experienced less than a year ago after an EF-2 tornado tore through the same neighborhood, still recovering from an EF-1 twister on Memorial Day.

More than 70 tornadoes have been confirmed across 13 states as part of a severe weather outbreak that tore through America's Heartland and the South over the weekend.

The EF-2 tornado that hit Paragould, Arkansas, is one of nine twisters confirmed by National Weather Service offices across the state occurring over Friday and Saturday. At least four injuries were reported from this tornado.

The tornado tore through Greene County at 12:22 a.m. CT on Saturday and lasted for more than 6 miles with peak winds of 125 mph.

A FOX Weather analysis showed that the path of the March 14 tornado crossed that of the 2024 Memorial Day tornado.

DRONE VIDEO SHOWS BUS LAYING ON ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL GYM AFTER DEADLY TORNADO

The NWS office in Memphis noted the neighborhoods of Club View Estates and Enclave saw damage from the twister, including significant roof damage.

"A few homes in the Club View Estates neighborhood were impacted by a tornado for the second time in 10 months," the NWS Memphis office damage survey report notes.

Drone photos from Jim's Drone Adventures showed debris from Friday's tornado littered around the communities in Paragould.

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Arkansas saw some of the most powerful tornadoes during this weekend's outbreak, including two EF-4 twisters, according to the preliminary damage report from the NWS.