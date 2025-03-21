Search
11 injured as tree falls onto school bus in New Jersey

There is no word yet on what caused the tree to fall, but winds were breezy at the time of the crash, gusting between 30-40 mph according to a weather station in Readington.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
READINGTON, N.J. -- A large tree fell onto a school bus in New Jersey Friday morning, sending 11 people to the hospital.

The bus was driving in Tewksbury Township just after 7 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to Tewksbury Township Police.  Photos provided by emergency rescue teams show severe damage to the front cab of the bus.

    11 were hurt when a tree fell onto a school bus near Readington, New Jersey on March 21, 2025. (Whitehouse Rescue Squad)

    11 were hurt when a tree fell onto a school bus near Readington, New Jersey on March 21, 2025. (Whitehouse Rescue Squad)

    11 were hurt when a tree fell onto a school bus near Readington, New Jersey on March 21, 2025. (Whitehouse Rescue Squad)

    11 were hurt when a tree fell onto a school bus near Readington, New Jersey on March 21, 2025. (Tewksbury Township Police)

Police said there were 10 students plus the driver on board, and all were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

"Thankfully, there were no life-threatening injuries," Tewksbury Township police said.

11 were hurt when a tree fell onto a school bus near Readington, New Jersey on March 21, 2025.

There is no word yet on what caused the tree to fall, but winds were breezy at the time of the crash, gusting between 30-40 mph, according to a weather station in Readington. 

