1 killed, 3 injured after boat crashes into rocks near Boston Logan International Airport

BOSTON– One person died, and three others are injured after a small boat crashed into the pier off runway R4 at Boston Logan International Airport late Wednesday night.

Massachusetts State Police, Boston EMS and Massachusetts Port Authority Fire responded to the scene, along with other agencies.

All four people were rescued from the rocks and taken to a nearby hospital.

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Boston EMS said one person was critically injured. Massachusetts State Police later confirmed that the person had died.

Boston EMS said conditions were "difficult" due to the darkness and slippery shoreline.

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An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing, according to state police.