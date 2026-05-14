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1 killed, 3 injured after boat crashes into rocks near Boston Logan International Airport

Massachusetts State Police confirmed one person died from their injuries.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
11 people were rescued after a small plane crashed into the ocean 80 miles outside Melbourne, Florida. Officials said everyone on board the plane survived the crash. 00:49

FILE: Coast Guard make miraculous rescue of passengers following plane crash off Florida coast

11 people were rescued after a small plane crashed into the ocean 80 miles outside Melbourne, Florida. Officials said everyone on board the plane survived the crash.

BOSTON– One person died, and three others are injured after a small boat crashed into the pier off runway R4 at Boston Logan International Airport late Wednesday night. 

Massachusetts State Police, Boston EMS and Massachusetts Port Authority Fire responded to the scene, along with other agencies.

All four people were rescued from the rocks and taken to a nearby hospital.

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Boston EMS said one person was critically injured. Massachusetts State Police later confirmed that the person had died.

The crashed boat into the rocks outside Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday night.

The boat crashed into the rocks outside Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday night. 

(@BOSTON_EMS / FOX Weather)

Boston EMS said conditions were "difficult" due to the darkness and slippery shoreline.

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An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing, according to state police.

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